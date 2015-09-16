Third Generation Eye Doctor Joins the Williamson Eye Center

Baton Rouge, LA (August 13, 2015) – Very rarely does 3 successive generations of doctors in one family go into the same specialty. The Williamson Eye Center is pleased to announce the association of ophthalmologist Dr. Blake K. Williamson to the practice. Dr. Blake K. Williamson, MD, MPH, MS is a third generation eye doctor who will continue on the tradition and legacy of his family, which has been taking care of the great people of Louisiana for nearly 70 years. Dr. Williamson was born and raised in Baton Rouge and has placed strong emphasis on education and academic achievement throughout his life, first as a graduate from the Episcopal School and later going on to earn Master’s degrees from both Columbia University in New York City as well as the world renowned Johns Hopkins Medical Center. With a goal of taking care of the people of his home state, Dr. Williamson returned to Louisiana completing his medical school and ophthalmology residency training at LSU and Tulane respectively.

While training at Tulane, Dr. Williamson quickly developed a reputation as a skilled surgeon and he would go on to perform the most phaco cataract surgeries in the history of the residency program, which dates back 100 years. Innovation and using the latest techniques was also a strong focus, and Dr. Williamson was one of the first resident physicians from the United States to perform all bladeless femtosecond laser cataract surgery. He was also the first resident physician in the southern United States to become certified using iStent, a novel surgical device for the treatment of glaucoma and the smallest FDA approved medical device in the world. Dr. Williamson remained devoted to research and education during his training, and was awarded the highest honor at the annual Tulane O’brien Research Symposium two years in a row for his work on glaucoma devices and corneal decompensation in New Zealand white rabbits. Concern for those less fortunate and giving back has been a strong conviction throughout his career and as a Unite for Sight Global Impact Fellow he has performed surgery on 3 continents and continues to participate on surgical missions around the world.

Dr. Williamson practices comprehensive ophthalmology, specializing in state of the art cataract and refractive surgery, including bladeless all laser iLASIK and PRK. He also manages dry eye and glaucoma patients, specializing in micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) with the iStent. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. In his free time, Dr. Williamson enjoys music, LSU sports, and travelling with his wife and son.

The Williamson Eye Center is one of the South’s largest and most prestigious eye centers with 4 offices, an outpatient surgery center, 10 doctors and over 100 employees. “I’m particularly proud that my son Dr. Blake Williamson is already gaining a reputation as a talented surgeon, performing the most phaco cataract surgeries in the history of the Tulane residency program. We are pleased to have someone of his quality and character coming back to his hometown practicing here with us at the Williamson Eye Center,” says Dr. Charles Williamson, Medical Director and CEO.