Getting to know SU WR/RS Willie Quinn

To those familiar with Southern University and SWAC football, seeing Willie Quinn make logic-defying moves down the football field is nothing new.

However, for the unfamiliar and a lot of Mississippi Valley State players attempting to tackle No. 25, it was quite the introduction on national television Thursday night when he returned a punt and kickoff for touchdowns, as well as throwing one to fellow wide receiver Randall Menard.

"It’s something about him," SU head coach Dawson Odums said. "He’s the only player on the team who gives me goals before every game. He comes to me and he writes his goals on a little piece of paper and he gives them to be me every game. Usually, he achieves every goal that he writes down."

Quinn said they aren’t goals in terms of personal accolades, but rather, the little things that every coach preaches.

"Just play fast, fight until the end and never give up," Quinn said. "Just random things like making the big blocks and things like that. I never put touchdowns or yardage because you don’t get a win like that. I just put myself in a position to do whatever I can to get the 'W.'"

Quinn said his habit of sharing his goals dates back to his days of little league football and he hasn’t stopped since. He gives them to multiple Jaguar coaches before each game, but that begs the question: why?

"What a lot of people don’t know is that I’ll be scared before the games. I’ll be nervous, but a lot of people don’t believe me. Writing my goals down on paper makes me feel a little bit better," Quinn explained.

And truth be told, it is hard to believe. The way the 5'5" Quinn weaves his way through an assault of tacklers flying at high speeds every week is one of the most fearless feats you’ll ever see on tape, but that’s what makes Willie Quinn who he is. You don’t always understand the great ones.

"It’s really just funny when you’re out there on the field," fellow special teamer Justin Morgan said. "A lot of people don’t know how funny Willie really is or how silly he is. Being out there and blocking for him on that punt return and stuff like that is really funny because he’s laughing the entire time he’s running. That’s him all of the time."

And while Willie laughs and runs, the Jaguar nation smiles with him. After all, it’s just a game.

