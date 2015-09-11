Short-lived fire at Westlake Chemical causes heavy smoke on Hwy 30

There were no injuries or offsite impact following a fire that broke out at Westlake Chemical in Geismar.

According to Westlake, the fire started on Friday around 3 p.m. due to a leak in a hydrogen pipe in the plant's Chlor-Alkali unit. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished. The company said that the pipe is isolated and the area will get back to normal operations soon. The fire did not affect any of the other units.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to deal with traffic issues on Highway 30 that were caused by heavy smoke. The traffic issues cleared up soon after the fire was put out.

Westlake is investigating the incident, including why the pipe was leaking.

