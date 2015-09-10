Crime Stoppers tip leads to the arrest of suspect from first Baton Rouge homicide of 2015

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating its first homicide after a deadly shooting Tuesday. Investigators reported Naquian Robinson, 19, was shot while walking on Walnut Street.

Police have arrested the man they believe drove the suspect from the scene of the first murder of 2015 in Baton Rouge. Brandon Coleman, 20, of Baton Rouge, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Naquian Robinson, 19.

Police have identified a suspect believed to be responsible for killing a man during an armed robbery on Walnut Street.

Baton Rouge Police say a suspect believed to be responsible for the first homicide in Baton Rouge in 2015 has been arrested.

Police say Crime Stoppers received a tip saying 21-year-old Roderick White was at a home on Myrtle Street in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning.

White is accused of shooting 19-year-old Naquian Robinson during an armed robbery on January 6, 2015.

Witnesses reported seeing a man run from the scene of the shooting in a black Toyota Camry. Police linked White to that vehicle.

"This is just like the best day ever," said Gladys Wicker, aunt of the victim. "There has been a lot of anxiety involved [until now] knowing that somebody could be right down the street or around the corner.

"We have been actively trying to get people to talk. We kept doing the vigils and talking to people in the neighborhood. Some people were saying they still saw him [White] in the neighborhood. We just kept trying to get people to tell the police.

"We had three of them [vigils] and then I would go to the filling stations in those areas to see if anyone had seen him. I worked full time, but I didn't want anyone to think we had forgotten."

White will be charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.

