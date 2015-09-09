Police: Teen rapes 3-year-old, says she 'won't remember it'

A Houston teenager has been arrested in Baton Rouge and charged with first degree rape of a 3-year-old.

(CAUTION: Information contained in this news story may be difficult for some to read. Reader discretion is advised.)

According to the probable cause affidavit from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Bryon Overton, 17, was in the 3-year-old's bedroom on September 8, 2015 when the alleged rape occurred.

When the 3-year-old was interviewed, she told police Overton was in her room and "put 'it' in her mouth."

The police documents also say when the child's 12-year-old sister walked into the room, Overton stopped and said "she won't remember it" to the 12-year-old.

The police documents say Overton admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.

Overton was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.