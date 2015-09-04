The State Bar to open for LSU season opener after year-long renovation

After nearly a year of backbreaking renovations, a new bar is set to open its doors on the same day as LSU’s season opener. Football fans will likely flock to check out the new establishment because of its iconic location.

Owners Shane Courrege and Luis Macedo transformed the dingy interior of the building that formerly housed Louie’s Café, to a sleek and modern environment called The State Bar.

“It was a painstaking process, honestly,” said Macedo. “We took on quite a lot of the build ourselves.”

The duo gutted the space and filled it with murals by local artists and handmade furniture from a local craftsman.

“With the help of Joe Judy, we built all the carpentry, which took months,” Macedo explained. “It has warm lighting and intimate setting. It is a traditional, contemporary concept.”

The bustle of new businesses located in the Northgate-area of LSU puts The State Bar in a prime spot to capitalize on foot traffic in the area.

“Our goal was to not compete, but to stand out as a local bar and food establishment,” Macedo noted. “We are beyond excited to open just in time for LSU’s home game.”

The State Bar is holding a the official opening Saturday at 11 a.m. Those looking for tasty treats, however, will have to wait a little bit longer. They will not begin serving food until mid-September.

