Mizzou band pays tribute to LSU band members

The death of two former members of LSU’S Golden Band weighs heavy on the hearts of band members with the season opening game with McNeese Saturday, September 5.

A memorial service for Kayleigh Billings is set for September 12 at LSU.

SEC member band University of Missouri paid tribute this week to those hurting in Tigerland. The Mizzou band posted a photo on Facebook spelling out LSU and offering the message:

"From one SEC Tiger band to another - we would like to express our condolences and support after your recent losses. It is not easy to have lost recently graduated members but we want to reach out to you in your time of need as we keep you in our thoughts and prayers."

Fuller Lyon, the Missouri band director, is a former graduate assistant with the LSU band. According to Missouri's website, part of Lyon's duties in Baton Rouge included instructing the acclaimed "Golden Band from Tigerland" and conducting the Symphonic Band, Symphonic Winds, Wind Ensemble, Bengal Brass Pep Band.

Reaction on Facebook has been tremendous from LSU fans seeing the post.

Corey DelaHoussaye wrote, "Coolest tribute ever." Darlene Cox Eckman added, "Total class."

The tribute by Mizzou for LSU led one LSU Tiger fan to say, "I know who my second favorite school is now is the SEC. Way to geaux, Mizzou!"

