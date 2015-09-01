Water Institute headquarters to be built on old city dock

Look for Mid-November as the time when construction begins on the showpiece of The Water Institute of the Gulf in Baton Rouge.

The headquarters of the international research campus on the old Baton Rouge city dock, which was built in 1926.

The glass and steel structure which will stretch out into the Mississippi River is a collaborative effort between Louisiana-based Coleman Partners Architects LLC and global architect firm Perkins+Will. The 33,000 square foot, $22-million dollar building will consist of an interpretive gallery, exhibit areas, offices, research labs and meeting and conference facilities with completion expectation in July, 2017.

Mukul Verma, Director of Communications for Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF), said high water delayed construction on the other Water Campus buildings which are now under construction. The river had been above flood stage all summer.

"The Corps of Engineers does not allow pile driving within 1,500 feet of the levee when the Mississippi River is above flood stage," Verma said.

The historical city dock which is just south of now I-10 Mississippi River Bridge, enabled ocean-going vessels to off-load heavy cargo onto barges to be transported upriver or onto rail for inland shipment through Baton Rouge.

