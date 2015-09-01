Marcus Murphy solidifies spot on Saints roster

Even in a poor preseason showing from the Saints, one rookie likely left the Superdome with a sense of major accomplishment.

After totaling more than 140 all-purpose yards in a 27-13 loss to the Texans, New Orleans head coach Sean Payton told the media that running back and return man Marcus Murphy would make their regular season roster.

"Each week he’s been close," said Payton. "I like the player. He’s making this team."

"That creates a drive in me that I have to get even more ready for the season," says Murphy. "It shows that he has some confidence in me, and I just have to keep stepping it up each week just getting better as a player."

Murphy provided sparks of life on both offense and special teams, even breaking a punt return for a touchdown that was called back because of a personal foul penalty against a teammate. Add the former Missouri Tiger's ability to quickly burst through the offensive line and make plays in the passing game, and it’s hard not to draw comparisons to former Saint Darren Sproles.

"I’ve been a punt return for the past five or six years," said Murphy. "So it’s just learning new things at practice every week and just trying to incorporate them into my game that helps a lot."

The NFL requires teams to cut their rosters down to a 75 player max by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1.

