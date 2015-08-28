Iconic Coca-Cola sign back on in Baton Rouge

The 1950’s era neon Coca-Cola sign that sits a top the Richoux Building at Third and Florida Streets is glowing again after it went dark in May 2014.

I’m told the sign will be put into a non profit fund of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF).

Downtown Development Executive Director Davis Rhorer played a role in getting building owner Mike Crouch together with BRAF Executive Vice President John Spain. After being restored and illuminated, the lights went off last year over a feud of ownership.

Building owner Crouch and the Baton Rouge Arts Council both claimed ownership of the sign. With the stalemate ended, a tentative agreement has been reached between the parties to keep the sign maintained and lit.

Rhorer says a “grand re-lighting will be coming shortly and that is a cause for celebration.”

