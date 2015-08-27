Sheriff: Couple uses heroin in front of infant child, crashes vehicle

UPDATED:

According to court records, Bell pleaded guilty on June 2, 2016 in Judge Trudy White's courtroom. The charges were reduced to DWI 1st offense. He was sentenced to serve 6 months probation, pay a fine of $300 and court fees of $210, he was to remain free of drugs and arrests during his probation period, had to serve 32 hours of community service, complete a driving improvement program, attend one MADD class, and submit to drug testing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A couple is facing criminal charges after the man allegedly admitted to shooting up heroin before driving in a vehicle, which caused a minor crash. The couple’s 8-month-old child was with them in the car.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash Wednesday. Shortly after noon the driver, Ronald Bell, 33, crashed the car in the 12400 block of Jefferson Hwy.

The investigating deputy says a syringe and spoon were visible in the vehicle. He noted that Bell was “extremely lethargic, falling asleep while standing up, falling asleep while talking, and unable to hold his eyes open.”

“[Bell] admitted to using the syringe and spoon to use heroin,” the deputy noted in the probable cause report. “He stated he remembered waking up in the ambulance hearing his child crying. [He] admitted he should not have been driving a vehicle in the condition he was in, and he should have never put his family in danger the way he did.”

Bell, the female passenger and the infant child were all transported to the hospital. The child was reportedly unharmed.

At the hospital, Bell agreed to take a chemical test and allegedly said it would test positive for “heroin, cocaine, and Klonopin.” The blood sample was submitted to the State Police Crime lab for testing.

Bell was arrested upon release from the hospital. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Bell is charged with DWI (first offense), reckless operation of a vehicle, child endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $3,500. However, records show he has an additional $2,060 bond for a theft charge, which is unrelated.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish court records, Bell has a prior drug history.

In 2005 Bell pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison with credit for time served. He was then placed on probation for 2 years. The terms of his probation included participation in a drug rehabilitation program. His last probation review was in December 2007.

Officials say the female passenger was issued a summons, which means she was not booked into the parish prison. Her name was not provided at the time this article was published.

