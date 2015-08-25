Authorities looking for 4-wheeler thief in dfdsaf Tete area

Deputies need your help to find the individuals responsible for 4-wheeler thefts in the Grosse Tete-area.

According to the Iberville Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on August 15. A private security camera at one home captured the suspects taking the 4-wheeler and loading it in a vehicle that was pulling a trailer.

Investigators believe the same suspects are responsible for at least two different thefts.

Both 4-wheelers are Hondas. One is green and the other is red.

If you know anything about the missing vehicles or the suspects responsible, call the Iberville Sheriff’s Office at (225) 687-5100 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

