Teen riding bike to school injured by hit-and-run driver

A 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after the unknown driver of a vehicle knocked him off his bike as he was riding to school.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened Monday morning at roughly 6:15 a.m. The 16-year-old boy told investigators he was riding southbound on Glenmore Ave. in the devoted bike lane he was clipped by a passing vehicle.

The teen was reportedly knocked off his bike and suffered minor injuries. Because the boy was traveling to school and his bike was still functional, he managed continued to the school to report the incident.

Reports indicate the teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police say they were notified a couple hours after the incident occurred.

At this time police have no witnesses to the crash and the victim says he did not get a good look at the vehicle.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-3877.

