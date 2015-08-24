Man shot outside business on North Street

A man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot outside a business.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Street shortly after 2 p.m. According to Baton Rouge police, a man was walking in the area when a vehicle came up. Another man got out of the car and shot the victim in the leg. He is expected to survive.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working the case. Officials were unable to provide information regarding a possible motive or suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

