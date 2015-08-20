Man claiming to be fraternity pledge accused of flashing LSU Lakes runner

A 32-year-old man was arrested for obscenity after he exposed his penis to a woman as she was running around the LSU Lakes.

The female victim contacted the Baton Rouge Police Department on August 11, 2015. According to the probable cause report, she told investigators that a truck passed her several times as she was running, then stopped and a man began talking to her.

“The victim stated that because she saw this truck pass her several times, she became alarmed and quickly looked for a quick way to get away if [the man in the truck] tried to abduct her,” the officer noted in the report. “[The man] told [her] that he was pledging for a fraternity and that he must show his penis to 100 women before he could be let in. [He] then told [her] that he would get ‘extra points’ if she would put her hand by his penis so he could take a picture.

The victim refused and began to walk away. She claims that he then fully exposed himself to her.

The investigating officer noted in the report that he identified Charles Harrison as the suspect due to “other police reports.” Officials say he’s been associated with similar incidents in the past.

A representative for LSU says that Harrison is not, nor has he ever, been enrolled as a student at LSU.

A warrant was issued for Harrison’s arrest. He was taken into custody on August 19 and charged with obscenity. He was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after posting a $75,000 bond.

