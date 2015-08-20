Police: Man attacks family member for 'being gay'

A man is charge with a hate crime after he allegedly brutally attacked a female family member due to her sexual preference.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baker Police Department, the incident happened on August 1, 2015, shortly before 2 a.m. The victim claims Ronnie Franklin, 30, attacked her. During the attack he allegedly said, “You are a female, stop dressing like a man.”

“Franklin struck her with a closed fist he then placed both of his hands around her neck to strangle her for approximately 3 minutes,” the officer noted in the probable cause report. “The [victim] stated while being strangled by Franklin she appeared to be losing consciousness. Franklin then took the [victim’s] head and forced her head into the ground against her will. Franklin gouged her left eye with his fingers. The [victim] stated Franklin scratched both sides of her face with his fingernails.”

The deputy noted that the woman had injuries consistent with the claims of abuse.

During the attack, the victim claims that Franklin told her to, “stop being gay” in reference to her sexual orientation.

A warrant was issued for Franklin’s arrest. He was arrested on August 19 and charged with second-degree battery, hate crime, and two warrants for other traffic offenses. He is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in lieu of a $50,408 bond.

