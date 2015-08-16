Anthony Jennings thankful to return to LSU Football

As LSU junior quarterback, Anthony Jennings faced the media for the first time during this fall camp. He immediately gave a public thanks to head coach Les Miles for allowing him to return to the Tigers.



“I went through a maturing process,” says Jennings. “I definitely learned from a lot of things I went through in the summer, but I’m happy I’m back with the team.”



There’s no doubt that his time away from the program was, at the very least, slightly beneficial to sophomore quarterback Brandon Harris, who’s been taking more of the first team reps during camp and their first scrimmage. But much like

last year, Jennings says the quarterback competition only makes them both better, even if it is an all-too-familiar situation to fall camp in 2014.



“I think if we go 8-5, it’s right to have a quarterback battle here,” says Jennings, who started 12 of those 13 games last season. “That’s not good enough here at LSU. I didn’t play well at all by any stretch. I understand what coach Miles

is thinking. I think even if we did go 15-0, there would still be a quarterback battle because you don’t want anyone to get complacent at the position.”



Jennings admits it did take a little while to get back into the “swing of things.”



“I’m dusting some rust off,” says Jennings in reference to being quite a bit off the mark at times in practice. “But I put that on myself to get back into unison with those guys, and that’s all on me. I put myself in that predicament, but as the days have been going by, I’m getting better and better.”



In fact, the Georgia native says we’re yet to see his best football.



“Each and every day that I come in, I want to improve what I can that day,” says Jennings.



Jennings adds that he doesn’t believe that one mistake should shape how a person is viewed, and that he’s matured steadily since the summer. But while fans are likely to forgive his character, it’s his arm and accuracy that’s under the

most scrutiny right now.

