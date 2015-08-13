NC woman last seen in Baton Rouge found dead in Biloxi, MS

A 44-year-old North Carolina woman last seen in Baton Rouge was found dead in Biloxi, Mississippi Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Chris Deback with the Biloxi Police Department confirms that an employee of Loves Gas Station, located off I-10 at exit 41, found the body of 44-year-old Michelle Cancienne in a jeep in the gas station parking lot.

Investigators say there are no obvious signs of foul play, but do not believe Cancienne committed suicide. An autopsy was completed Thursday morning and is pending toxicology results.

Officials suspect that Cancienne's body was in the jeep for more than a day, and are investigating this incident as a "suspicious" death.

Lt. Deback acknowledged that Cancienne was reported missing to a Baton Rouge law enforcement agency on August 6.

