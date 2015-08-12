WAFB Programming note for Thursday, August 13

The New Orleans Saints will open their 2015 preseason campaign Thursday night at the Baltimore Ravens with kickoff set for 6:30 pm on WAFB.

Due to this Saints preseason football coverage, the CBS network broadcast of Big Brother will air Thursday night following 9News at 10.

Anyone wanting to catch the new episode can either tune in after the late newscast or manually set their DVR to record after the news. It is suggested to record extra time in case the game goes long.

The show will also be available to watch the next day at http://shout.lt/9tHk.

