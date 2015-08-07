Sheriff: Fugitive makes threats against law enforcement, punches deputy during arrest

A wanted fugitive is behind bars after he allegedly fought with deputies when they attempted to arrest him.

According to the probable cause report by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous tipster reported that Trevor Rodrigue was located in an apartment on Blvd De Province. The caller also warned deputies that Rodrigue has made threats against law enforcement.

“The anonymous caller further stated [that Rodrigue] made statements that if confronted by law enforcement he would shoot it out with them to prevent apprehension,” the deputy noted in the report.

Deputies went to the apartment to check out the claim from the caller. When they entered, they claim Rodrigue took off running out the back door.

“Once confronted [Rodrigue] attempted to elude apprehension by punching [a deputy],” the report continues. “During apprehension [the deputy] received numerous abrasions on his right elbow and arm. [He] was treated by EMS for the minor abrasions while at the scene.”

During the chase, a gun allegedly fell out of Rodrigue’s pocket.

Rodrigue was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The charges for which he was wanted include attempted armed robbery, home invasion, and numerous bench warrants for charges of illegal use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, burglary, and criminal damage to property. He is additionally charged with resisting an officer by force.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.