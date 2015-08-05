Man indicted on lesser manslaughter charge for stabbing death of fiancée

Police said a woman is dead after being stabbed early Saturday morning. The victim was identified as Lekeisha Duncan, 32, of Baton Rouge.

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend.William Jackson, 40, was charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Lakeisha Duncan, 32, of Baton Rouge.

A grand jury decided that a man arrested for the stabbing death of his fiancée will stand trial for manslaughter.

William Jackson, 40, was arrested for the death of Lekeisha Duncan. Although he was originally charged by Baton Rouge Police with second-degree murder, a grand jury indicted him for the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. on September 27, 2014 at Duncan’s home on Courtland Circle.

"Jackson claimed she had attacked him, and in fact suffered several stab wounds, none of which were life threatening," said District Attorney Hillar Moore. "Jackson provided a statement in which he claimed to have disarmed Ms. Duncan after which she was stabbed to death. Mr. Jackson is presumed innocent."

Jackson was arrested after he was released from the hospital for treatment of his stab wounds. He was later released on bond.

