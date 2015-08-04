Spooked horse dies after trying to escape from trailer crossing Mississippi River Bridge

A spooked horse died Monday night after it tried to escape from a trailer as it was passing over the Mississippi River Bridge into Baton Rouge.

“People saw the horse sticking out of the trailer and notified the driver,” said Hilton Cole, director of East Baton Rouge Animal Control and Rescue. “She pulled the vehicle over, off of the bridge, on to Nicholson.”

Unfortunately, the horse was already dead.

“She put the horse in the trailer in good faith and it panicked and tried to escape, so it hurt itself,” Cole explained. “It jammed itself in the window and died because of that.”

Animal Control officers and police responded and helped push the horse back inside the trailer.

“It’s not common,” Cole said. “It’s pretty unusual for a horse to try and escape out of a trailer. It is common for horses you don’t know to panic and thrash around in a trailer if something scares it.”

Cole said the driver was not issued any citations.

