A guide to LSU Fan Day

full schedule of events

Day: Sunday, August 16th

Location: LSU Basketball Practice Facility and the Carl Maddox Field House on the LSU campus.

Time: Doors to both facilities will open at 3:30 p.m. Activities start at 3:30 p.m. and will run until 6:30.

Meet the teams: Fans will be able to meet LSU Coach Les Miles, the LSU football team, Mike the Tiger, the LSU cheerleaders, and the LSU women’s soccer and volleyball teams that day.

Autographs:The LSU football team and coaching staff will sign autographs and meet with fans from 5 to 6:30 p.m. LSU coach Les Miles, the offense and the offensive coaching staff in the Maddox Field House, while the defense, defensive staff and special teams will be located in the Basketball Practice Facility, which is located on the north side of the Maravich Center. The LSU women’s soccer and volleyball teams will sign autographs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Maddox Field House. The LSU cheerleaders and Mike the Tiger will be on hand at the Maddox Field House from 4 to 6 p.m.

Shopping: The LSU SportShop will also be open that day and will have a store open at the Maddox Field House.

Early Birds: The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive an LSU Fan Day gift bag featuring the popular football placard poster and sample products from various LSU corporate partners. 2015 LSU Football posters will be available for fans in each facility.

Clubs: The Mike’s Kids Club Fan Zone will be located inside the Maddox Field House where young tiger fans can register to become a member of this unique club. Mike’s Kids Club members can purchase a one-time membership fee of $15. New members to the club will receive an official Mike’s Kids Club t-shirt, Mike’s Kids Club pennant, autographed photo of Mike the Tiger and invitations to exclusive events.

All current members can also pick up their “special offer” packets for only $8. For more information about Mike’s Kids Club visit www.lsusports.net/mikeskidsclub.

LSU will also be taking registration for “Dads and Daughters”, a club for girls 13 and under and their father. “Dads and Daughters” registration will be located in the Maddox Field House near the Mike’s Kid Club Fan Zone. Membership for “Dads and Daughters” is $30 and comes with a hat, t-shirt, and invitations to exclusive LSU women’s athletic events during the year. Additional memberships can be purchased for $15.

Last but not least: Fans are reminded that no coolers or chairs will be allowed into either facility and that they are limited to one autograph item per person.

