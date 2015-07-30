2015 LSU Fan Day – Schedule of Events

(Sunday, Aug. 16)

3:30 p.m. Doors to Fan Day Open at Basketball Practice Facility and Maddox Field House

3:30 p.m. Mike’s Kids Club Fan Zone opens at Maddox Field House

4 – 5 p.m. LSU soccer signs autographs at Maddox Field House

4 – 5 p.m. LSU volleyball signs autographs at Maddox Field House

4 – 6 p.m. LSU cheerleaders and Mike the Tiger sign autographs

5 – 6:30 p.m. Head coach Les Miles and offense sign autographs at Maddox Field House

5 – 6:30 p.m. Defense and special teams sign autographs at Basketball Practice Facility

6:30 p.m. Fan Day activities conclude

9 Things to know about LSU Fan Day

