2015 LSU Fan Day – Schedule of Events
(Sunday, Aug. 16)
3:30 p.m. Doors to Fan Day Open at Basketball Practice Facility and Maddox Field House
3:30 p.m. Mike’s Kids Club Fan Zone opens at Maddox Field House
4 – 5 p.m. LSU soccer signs autographs at Maddox Field House
4 – 5 p.m. LSU volleyball signs autographs at Maddox Field House
4 – 6 p.m. LSU cheerleaders and Mike the Tiger sign autographs
5 – 6:30 p.m. Head coach Les Miles and offense sign autographs at Maddox Field House
5 – 6:30 p.m. Defense and special teams sign autographs at Basketball Practice Facility
6:30 p.m. Fan Day activities conclude
9 Things to know about LSU Fan Day
