Grand jury set to hear case against man accused of having ex-wife murdered

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Baton Rouge woman. Taherah Ghassemi, 54, was reported missing by her son on Monday. He is pleading for the public to help find her.

The EBR Sheriff's office says a dark colored “vehicle of interest,” believed to be a Tahoe, may provide a clue in the disappearance of 54-year-old Taherah Ghassemi.

Authorities said the body of a missing woman was found Saturday and four people, including her ex-husband, were arrested Sunday in connection with her death.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, Dr. William "Beau" Clark, released the preliminary autopsy results for a woman who was the victim in an apparent murder-for-hire.Taherah Ghassemi, 54, of Baton Rouge was kidnapped on April 11, 2015. Authorities say she was then killed and buried in a wooded area in St. Helena Parish.

The "vehicle of interest" in the disappearance of 54-year-old Taherah Ghassemi has been found, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office.

Daniel Richter, Wanted for First Degree Murder, Second Degree Kidnapping, and Arson. (Source: EBRSO)

The case against a man accused of hiring three men to murder his estranged wife is set to be presented to a grand jury on September 17.

Hamid Ghassemi, 64, is charged with principal to first-degree murder, principal to second-degree kidnapping, solicitation for murder and principal to arson. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on April 29. He is being held without bond.

Taherah Ghassemi, 54, disappeared on April 11, 2015. The next day, her car was found on fire and empty on Chalma Avenue near Choctaw Drive. Investigators determined it has been intentionally torched.

Investigators used cell phone records to place Hamid Ghassemi at Taherah’s home the night of her disappearance. Those same records placed him at the location where the car was found.

Taherah’s body was found in a heavily wooded area in St. Helena Parish. Autopsy reports show she had been shot, burned and buried.

Detectives believe Hamid Ghassemi hired Daniel Richter, 33, of Walker; Tyler Ashpaugh, 20, of Denham Springs; and Skyler Williams, 17, of Denham Springs, to execute the murder.

Ashpaugh and Williams allegedly confessed to abducting Taherah and placing her in the trunk of her own vehicle. They then told detectives that after the murder, Hamid Ghassemi gave them a can of gasoline to burn the vehicle and paid them $10,000.

