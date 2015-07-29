LA 1 shutdown due to 'tilted' railroad tanker car - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LA 1 reopens after issue with 'tilted' railroad tanker car

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Officials have reopened LA 1 after a tilted tanker car temporarily shut the road down. 

Officials with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office say the tanker car did not derail, but it was slightly off the track. No leakage occurred, so the area is now safe while crews continue to work to fix the problem on the track. 

