Tim Rebowe looks to turn around Colonels

Tim Rebowe takes over a Nicholls State football team that finished 0-12 in 2014, but he says the talent is there to right the ship.



"I found that the cupboard was not bare," says Rebowe. "They had some good players. I thought they recruited well over the last couple of years."



The former UL-Lafayette defensive assistant says a big key to getting back to their winning ways will be simply forgetting about the past and "getting the taste of last season out of their mouths."



"It's basically been leave last year where it's at," says defensive back B.T. Sanders. "We do a lot of team stuff, and togetherness is a big thing with him. It's all moving toward one goal."



One of Rebowe's immediate goals is to improve defensively, especially when it comes to giving up the big play. The Colonels gave up a conference-worst 50 points per game while surrendering an average of 538 yards to opponents.



"Whether it was a 60-yard run or a 50-yard pass, you've got to make teams earn it," says Rebowe. "And that's what we're going to do. We want to be fundamentally sound. If a team's going to drive the length of the field for 14 plays, you make them do that, and you make them earn it. But we cannot give up the big play."



Even in just a short period of time, Rebowe's effect is already being felt throughout the team.



"He's been coaching me for all of six months," says former Episcopal of Baton Rouge standout Michael Henry. "And I feel like he's been one of my coaches since little league. He really shows interest in us as players. One of the first things he did when he got there was have a meeting with every single player individually and get to know us as more than just a football player. That just makes it that much easier to play for him."



Nicholls State opens the 2015 season at UL-Monroe on September 12th.



