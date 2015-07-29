Pedestrian survives being struck by vehicle on I-10

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on the I-10.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is reportedly listed in stable condition.

EMS and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the incident Tuesday shortly after 9 p.m.

Officials said the man was walking in a westbound lane near the Acadian Thruway exit.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly told investigators the crash was unavoidable.

The driver was not issued any citations.

