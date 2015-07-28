Police investigating shooting on S. Sunset Hill Street

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the back, officials say.

The shooting happened Tuesday at roughly 11:30 a.m. The victim was located in the 5700 block of South Sunset Hill Street, which is located off Hollywood Street near Airline Highway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the case.

Witnesses say the shooting happened in another location, but were unable to say where.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

