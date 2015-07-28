Lowell Narcisse commits to Auburn, turns down LSU

The SEC quarterback arms race continues with this round going to Auburn.

St. James junior Lowell Narcisse, a four-star dual-threat quarterback, chose War Eagle over Geaux Tigers and cited their offensive style as the deciding factor.

"I think I have a better fit there," said Narcisse. "I think I’m going to go there and have great success."

Narcisse said former Auburn quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Nick Marshall and the success they had in Gus Malzahn’s offense had a positive effect on his decision. With his speed and passing ability, he’s drawn comparisons to some of the top dual-threat signal callers in college football.

"I like what they did with Cam Newton and Nick Marshall, and Jeremy Johnson’s going to have a great year this year," said Narcisse. "I think I can fall in that category and have great success there."

It’s fair to ask the question: why commit so early? Not only will Narcisse only be a junior this fall, but he won’t play this season due to an ACL tear. He said sitting out gave him time to think more about his college decision, and that when he returns, he’ll be twice as good and still a very effective runner.

The four-star commit also added that Coach Malzahn said he has a good chance of playing early in his career at Auburn.

"They said I have a great opportunity to start as a freshman, and that’s one of the main goals I set when I get to college," said Narcisse.

Narcisse said LSU was his second choice.

