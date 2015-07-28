Brandon Walters takes charge of the Rams

While Brandon Walters enters his first year as a head coach, don’t mistake that for "inexperience." In ten years at West St. John as a defensive assistant, he’s developed a special bond with many, if not all, of his players.

"He’s not only our coach," said senior defensive lineman Ryan Cannon. "He’s also a father figure where you can talk to him about anything, and he can help you out the best way he can."

Walters said it’s a bittersweet feeling. While he looks forward to the opportunity to lead the Rams, he said he hates to see a friend like Robert Valdez, who helped build the program, leave for another school.

"I’ve paid my dues," said Walters. "I’ve watched the program develop under two different coaches, and we’ve grown tremendously in many different aspects and many different areas of the team. I see that the sky is the limit. We’re going to continue to grow and develop and do well."

The job also comes with its fair share of pressure. With a rich football history, including nine district championships and three state titles since 1998, Walters said winning at West St. John is always the priority.

"We approach every season with, ‘This is the year we’re going to get over the hump,’" said Walters. "That’s always the underlying theme to get out here and produce. We expect to win."

