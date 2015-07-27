Trooper: Crash that seriously injured family was caused by 2nd offense DWI driver

A family was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after an alleged drunk driver caused a crash that caused both vehicles to flip.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police were called to investigate the crash on Tuesday, July 21. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on LA 16 in St. Helena Parish.

Officials say Jacob Howard Secrest, 25, of Denham Springs, hit another vehicle from behind. That caused both vehicles to go off the road and flip.

There were four people in the vehicle Secrest struck. The youngest was a 4-year-old child. They were all sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Secrest, however, only suffered minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with DWI, vehicular negligent injury, careless operation, and no driver’s license.

Troopers say this is Secrest’s second DWI charge. A sample of his blood was taken and is being processed at the State Police Crime Lab.

Secrest was booked into the St. Helena Parish Prison. His bond was set at $28,000 and he was released three days after his arrest.

