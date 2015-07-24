Animal control: Someone sending 'bizarre message' with dead pigs

Animal control officers are investigating a strange incident involving dead pigs that were dropped off and staged at various locations in Baton Rouge.

According to Animal Control Director Hilton Cole, two pigs were recovered Friday and they are investigating a possible third pig.

"We have a bizarre situation and do not have any leads at this point," said Cole. "Unless we get some information, there’s not much we can do."

One pig was found in the Cortana Mall-area near a CATS bus stop. The pig was placed on the ground in a highly visible area.

"There were no obvious signs of trauma," Cole said. "Our officers saw no signs of how they were killed. Depending on how they were killed, the person responsible could face cruelty charges."

The staging of a second pig, however, was more alarming. Cole says an investigating officer had an “uneasy feeling” about it.

"It was in a shopping cart at the Walmart on O’Neal," Cole explained. "It was sitting in the part of the cart where a child would sit. It had blood coming from its nose."

Although there were no notes or messages written near the scene, Cole believes this is intended to express something.

"We would like the public to know that someone is sending some strange message and we’re trying to decipher it," he said.

Cole believes the animals were placed at the locations overnight.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

