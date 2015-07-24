Armed robber fires gun inside restaurant before fleeing with cash

An armed robber fired his gun at a restaurant employee before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was dispatched Thursday to La Frontera restaurant on Muriel Avenue at roughly 7:30 p.m. Witnesses say the robber had his face covered with a black and white bandana.

The suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male, walked in the front door with the gun pointed. Officials could not say how many people were inside the restaurant at the time of the incident.

After gathering the cash, the suspect reportedly fired the gun at an employee who was standing behind a counter. The victim was not injured.

Witnesses say the suspect was wearing a dark sweatshirt with white lettering, dark pants, and dark shoes. They say he was roughly 5’6” to 5’8” tall, weighing between 160-180 pounds.

The suspect managed to get away. He was last seen running southbound from the store.

If you know anything about this incident or the identity of the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.