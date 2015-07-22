Firefighters investigate suspicious blaze at apartment complex

Fire investigators are working to determine whether or not an apartment was intentionally set on fire.

Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department were dispatched to the 8000 block of Rush Road Wednesday afternoon. The fire was declared under control in 11 minutes.

"The fire was coming from the vacant apartment at the bottom of the complex," said Eldon Ledoux with the St. George Fire Department. "There were no authorized inhabitants and no working electricity to the home, but we don’t know if someone was in there and if they intentionally or accidentally set the fire."

If the fire was set intentionally, it will be classified as an arson investigation.

If you know anything regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.