Teen arrested for fatal shooting in Denham Springs

Detectives with the Denham Springs Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday, July 18 around 10 p.m. on Summers Street near a barber shop.

Detectives with the Denham Springs Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday, July 18 around 10 p.m. on Summers Street near a barber shop.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old for a murder that happened over the weekend.

Timothy Demetre Clayton was arrested by the Denham Springs Police Department for the shooting death of Brandon Jones, 29. It happened Saturday at roughly 9:30 p.m. on Summers Street near Bay Street.

"We are not sure of the motive at this time," said Cpl. Glenn Lemoine, Denham Springs Police Department. "They are questioning him now. They executed search warrants of his residence and vehicle and they believe he is responsible for the shooting."

Jones suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Family members will hold a vigil for Jones on Thursday, July 23 at the location where the shooting occurred.

Clayton is being held in the Livingston Parish Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.