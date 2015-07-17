Baton Rouge brilliant sunset sky stands out

With the sunsets we've seen lately in Baton Rouge, it’s a photographer’s oasis for both the professionals and even the iPhone carrying amateurs like myself.

Especially the past week or so, the show in the sky compels me to stare and snap picture after picture.

You may really love Louisiana, but it’s more than just rose-colored glasses causing you to see what you’re seeing. Our early evening sky of late has looked different and it’s because there’s something a loft in the atmosphere.

Something actually happening in the weather that’s absolutely illuminating.

WAFB Meteorologist Jay Grymes explained to me with the help of some of his maps, why my eyes weren’t fooling me.

"We’ve been in a dry pattern with high pressure dominating us," said Jay. "With the high pressure and dry air, there is no haze, less water vapor. High pressure means fewer clouds, so those that are present really stand out. They’re not the white milky clouds we often see this time of year and the blue is really a vibrant blue."

So, especially toward sunset, you see all these beautiful shapes and shades of color in the cottony clouds. Whites, grays, pinks, oranges.

"The reflection from the sun as it lowers in the sky helps sharpen the contrast and colors of the clouds, especially against against a sky that’s very clear and therefore, a more vivid blue," said Jay.

It was fun to hear the reasons for the sky show.

