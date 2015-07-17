Charges dropped against woman arrested for kidnapping child of murdered woman

A woman was released from prison after the District Attorney decided against filing formal charges for her alleged part in a kidnapping and murder investigation.

Daaria Thomas, 22, was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday after spending 64 days behind bars. She was accused of participating in the kidnapping of 2-year-old A’Kyleana Latham after her mother was murdered.

Taylor Latham, the child’s mother, was found shot to death outside her home on Louisiana Avenue. The coroner determined that the 24-year-old woman died on a Saturday, but her body was not found until Monday.

Investigators learned A’Kyleana was missing and her father, Roderick Watson, Jr., drove to Baton Rouge from his home in Houston to assist with the search.

The same day A’Kyleana was reported missing, a woman dropped the child off at a local women’s shelter.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident and Thomas was identified as the woman in the video. Investigators arrested her and charged her and her boyfriend, Curtis King, with aggravated kidnapping.

On June 17, investigators re-arrested King and charged him for Latham’s death. Thomas, however, was not implicated in the murder.

After reviewing the evidence, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore declined to file a bill of information, siting a lack of evidence.

“She was never alleged to be involved in taking the child from the house,” Moore said. “She is the one who returned the child to a women’s shelter in Baton Rouge.”

Moore says the charges against King will move forward and a grand jury has been scheduled to review the case. That should happen sometime in September.

