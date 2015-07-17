Jury finds man guilty of 2011 strangulation murder

A jury found Kevin Broadway guilty for the murder of Kristin Granier.

Granier's body was found dead on September 22, 2011 behind a dumpster. She was located by a guest at the Motel 6 on Airline Highway. The coroner concluded she died from strangulation.

Investigators believe Granier was working in the area as a prostitute.

DNA evidence led investigators to Broadway. Although he admitted to having sexual intercourse with Granier, he has maintained his innocence and says he did not kill her.

A jury found Broadway guilty and sentencing has been set for September 8, 2015.

The trial was presided over by Judge Mike Erwin.

