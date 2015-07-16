'Baby face' bandit allegedly confesses to armed robbery with stolen gun

A “baby face” teen was arrested after he allegedly confessed to committing an armed robbery with a stolen gun.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m. The victim told deputies he was robbed after meeting up with the suspect to purchase an I-phone 6 that had been advertised on Craigslist.

“The victim agreed to meet the suspect on Southpark Drive to purchase the phone for $350.00,” the deputy noted in the report. “…Once they began talking, the suspect gave the victim the phone to look at and then handed the phone back to him.”

The victim agreed to buy the phone, but that’s when the teen pulled out a gun.

“The victim stated the suspect then pulled out a black handgun and told him ‘give up the money,’” the deputy noted. “The victim, fearing for his life, handed the subject the $350.00, at which point the suspect took off running.”

Multiple witnesses saw him escape in a blue BMW. The vehicle did not have a license plate.

When asked to describe the suspect, the victim said he is a “baby face Hispanic male…” and described his clothing and a distinct tattoo. Although the victim did not know the suspect’s name, he did have a phone number.

“An Armed Robbery and Burglary Detective searched the telephone number in the ADSI system,” the deputy noted. “The telephone number was used in April by a Hispanic female…”

The deputy contacted the woman and learned the name of the alleged armed robber.

“We then proceeded to that address and contacted [17-year-old Edwin Vargas],” the deputy explained. “[He] admitted to the robbery and stated the gun was under a pillow on his bed.”

After running the serial number, the deputy learned the gun had been reported stolen to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials with BRPD say the gun had been stolen from a vehicle that was parked on North 30th Street. Vargas allegedly admitted to purchasing the stolen gun for $50.

Vargas was arrested and charged with armed robbery, illegal possession of a stolen gun, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

