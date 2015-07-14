Robbers armed with gun clear store of jewelry, cash

Armed robbers got away with cash and jewelry after robbing a Gonzales store.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at Roussel’s Jewelry on Airline Hwy. Four unidentified people walked into the store, armed with guns, and forced four store employees to the ground.

“[They entered the store] under the ruse of having a medallion worked on by the staff jeweler,” said Charlotte Guedry, media representative for the Gonzales Police Department. “The foursome waited until all customers had left the establishment before drawing pistols and ordering the four employees on duty to get on the ground.”

The suspects managed to get all of the cash from the register and the safe. They also took all of the diamonds located in the display case. For this type of crime to happen in Gonzales in broad daylight in this type of area with the number of people that are coming and going is definitely unusual," said Sgt. Steve Nethken with Gonzales Police. "As a matter of fact, I can't recall having one similar to this at this time of day."

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The suspects, at least one of which is a female, escaped in a vehicle. Witnesses were unable to provide a description or direction of travel.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

