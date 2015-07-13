New trial date set for man accused of 30 year old murder

A man accused of a murder that happened 30 years ago should be facing a jury today. However, the victim’s family will have to wait another two months to gain closure.

Ronald Dunnagan is accused of murdering Gary Kergan in November 19, 1984. He was not arrested until September 2014. He is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $150,000 bond.

On the night Gary Kergan was murdered, witnesses reported seeing him at the “Night Spot Lounge” on Plank Road. They say he was there with an exotic dancer.

Kergan’s vehicle was later found in Metairie and there were puddles of blood in the trunk. Police launched an extensive search for Kergan, but he was never found.

Nearly three decades later, Leila Mulla admitted to participating in Kergan’s murder. She told investigators that she was the exotic dancer he was seen with, and she lured Kergan back to her apartment. She then poisoned his wine.

Mulla, however, claims Dunnagan was the one who murdered Kergan.

On May 15, 2014, Mulla was sentenced to 30 years for her part in the crime.

Although Mulla’s sentence was a piece of closure for Kergan’s family, they will now endure the trial of the man accused of the murder.

Officials say Dunnagan’s trial was rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict with a witness. The trial is set to being on September 8. Judge Mike Erwin will preside over the case.

