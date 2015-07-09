New Downtown Baton Rouge hotel holds grand opening

The newest hotel in Baton Rouge, the Holiday Inn Express on North Boulevard, is already open for business and will celebrate its grand opening July 14.

Downtown Development District leaders say the opening marks the rebirth of one of the Capital City’s most recognizable buildings.

A ribbon cutting and Open House is set for Tuesday, July 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. The boutique hotel is within yelling distance of Town Square packaged with an easy walk to restaurants, museums, shops and any downtown entertainment.

The Holiday Inn Express is housed in a classic mid-century icon, but the place is brand new throughout.

Built in 1955, it was originally the Baton Rouge Savings and Loan Building and took on some expansion in 1961. It became listed on the National Register of Historic Places in early 2014 as "an exquisite example of a low-rise international style commercial building."

Each of the rooms will offer elegance, style and amenities. There’s free wireless high-speed internet access and 32-inch flat panel TV’s. The hotel will offer a breakfast buffet, along with a Fitness Center, Business Center and Meeting Room. There’s even a 12-seat boardroom.

The hotel is brand new, but you will recognize the place on the corner of North Boulevard. and St. Ferdinand. It’s the building with the familiar mid-Century clock that now features a green and blue Holiday Inn sign.

