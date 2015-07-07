Judge finds woman accused of shooting husband competent to stand trial

A woman accused of shooting and killing her husband has been found competent to stand trial.

Euphoria Beauchamp was arrested on May 6, 2014 for the death of Noel Beauchamp. The shooting happened in the couple’s vehicle.

Beauchamp claims her husband attacked her while he was driving on Airline Highway. She told detectives her husband hit her in the face, so she defended herself. However, investigators say the evidence did not support her claims.

"The defendant is presumed innocent," said Hillar Moore, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney, in a prior interview. "Her statements to police appear inconsistent with the physical evidence. There were other statements made by the defendant prior to the shooting that we believe show her true intent."

Beauchamp was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. She has been held in the East Baton Rouge Parish since her arrest. It took 253 days before the case was brought to the grand jury. Officials say that was due to the issues surrounding her sanity.

The day after her indictment, a sanity commission was appointed to have Beauchamp’s mental health evaluated.

On June 1, 2015, Judge Richard Moore found Beauchamp competent to stand trial. Beauchamp waived her right to a formal arraignment and entered her own plea of “not guilty.” The case has been set for a status hearing on October 5, 2015.

