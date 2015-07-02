Kevin Frey

Multimedia Journalist/Legislative Reporter

Birthplace: Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Arrived in Baton Rouge: June 2015

Education: Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, The George Washington University

Big Stories Covered: Governor's trade mission to Cuba in October 2016, Louisiana's budget crisis, shooting at the Congressional baseball practice that injured Rep. Steve Scalise, deadly ambush on Baton Rouge law enforcement, historic flood of August 2016, Hurricane Irma's impact on Florida

Hobbies: Singing, playing piano, theater, reading, traveling

Community Involvement: Choir member, First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge; board member, Press Club of Baton Rouge

Favorite Quote: "Facts are stubborn things." - John Adams

Email: kfrey@wafb.com

Twitter: @KevinWAFB