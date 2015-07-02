Kevin Frey

Multimedia Journalist/Legislative Reporter
Birthplace: Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Arrived in Baton Rouge: June 2015
Education: Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, The George Washington University
Big Stories Covered: Governor's trade mission to Cuba in October 2016, Louisiana's budget crisis, shooting at the Congressional baseball practice that injured Rep. Steve Scalise, deadly ambush on Baton Rouge law enforcement, historic flood of August 2016, Hurricane Irma's impact on Florida
Hobbies: Singing, playing piano, theater, reading, traveling
Community Involvement: Choir member, First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge; board member, Press Club of Baton Rouge
Favorite Quote: "Facts are stubborn things." - John Adams
Email: kfrey@wafb.com
Twitter: @KevinWAFB
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
