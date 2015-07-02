Grand jury indicts man for fatal shooting over alleged past robbery

A grand jury returned an indictment against a man accused of killing a man who allegedly robbed him in the past.

Jamie Mejia, 34, is accused of killing Lenroy Marshall, 46, during a shooting on Lorna Avenue. It happened on Wednesday, March 4 at roughly 5:30 a.m.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the victim approached Mejia, who was standing outside. The victim asked Mejia for a ride, but Mejia allegedly recognized the Marshall as someone who had robbed him in the past.

Mejia allegedly confronted Marshall about the past robbery. That’s when Marshall reportedly took off running.

Police say Mejia pulled out a gun and fired at Marshall. A bullet struck Marshall in the back and he later died as a result of his injury.

Mejia was arrested the same day of the incident. He is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

It took 120 days for the District Attorney’s office to secure the indictment.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.