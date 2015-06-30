Man transported to hospital after shooting in Garden District-area

One man was transported to the hospital after a shooting on Government Street in the Garden District-area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reports that the shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of Government Street. The victim was reportedly shot in the arm and back.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and motive for this case.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

