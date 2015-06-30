Police arrest woman they say failed to report deadly stabbing

Police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of another woman, but she is not charged with murder.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Summer McShane, 28, is charged with failing to report the commission of certain felonies in the stabbing that left Tomica Jacobs, 36, dead. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Investigators said McShane was involved in an altercation with Jacobs on June 14 and allegedly stabbed her in the leg. They added Jacobs died while she was being driven to the hospital by a friend.

A witness claimed Jacobs died in the vehicle, which caused the driver to crash the car on North Acadian Thurway. The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and confirmed Jacobs died as a result of the stab wound before the crash.

Although detectives said they believe McShane stabbed Jacobs in self-defense, they added they have not officially ruled the case as a justifiable homicide.

"Detectives interviewed several witnesses to this incident and have confirmed that [McShane] was responsible for the stabbing, however, the determination as to the homicide being justified or not has yet to be made," the arresting officer noted in the probable cause report. "Several attempts have been made by detectives to contact [McShane], but [she] has not been located at this time."

A warrant was issued for McShane's arrest and she was found Monday.

