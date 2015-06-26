Mother of murder victim to suspects: 'I hope they ask God for forgiveness'

Police have arrested two men for allegedly killing a man during an ambush-style shooting. The news provides some, be it little, relief to the victim's grieving mother.

"It doesn't change the situation because my son is still not here, but it does make me feel easier because I just want justice to be served. I am glad for that," said April Guillory. "My son wasn't a thug or a hoodlum. He was somebody to me and he was loved by a lot of people."

Justin Guillory, 21, died on June 11, 2015. Police say he was shot by Keith Brown, 20, and Devonte Haynes, 23, outside of a gym that was holding a basketball tournament inside.

"A witness, who left the gym with the victim and was standing near the victim when he was killed, stated that two male subjects were waiting for the victim outside the gym," an investigating officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department wrote in the probable cause report. "As the victim entered his vehicle, one of these subjects produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times."

Investigators believe Brown was the gunman. The motive, they say, was an argument the two had roughly two weeks prior to the shooting. It happened at a night club.

"It was senseless," April said. "I just hope that justice is served. I hope they ask God for forgiveness and justice is served on this side, in this world, and then whatever happens on the other side is different. I want to see justice for my baby."

Justin's funeral was held Saturday, June 20. Roughly 300 people attended.

"It was beautiful," April said. "It made me feel very good to see so many young men come out with tears in their eyes - grown men. You could tell this really hurt them."

April, who raised Justin as a single mother, is now helping to raise Justin's 5-month-old child.

"I look at my grandbaby and he loved that baby and he wanted to see that baby grow up," April said. "That baby was special to him and they took him away from that."

Her sadness keeping her up at night, April hopes that one day the violence will end when people consider all the lives they impact with one action.

"I hope they stop this senseless killing," she said. "It's just day after day after day I hear about kids being killed. Unless you're a mother and you have been in this, you don't know this feeling. No mother wants this feeling."

Justin was one of 12 people who were murdered in East Baton Rouge Parish during the month of June. Half of those cases remain unsolved.

Brown and Haynes are both booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Brown is charged with second-degree murder and Haynes is charged with accessory to second-degree murder.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.