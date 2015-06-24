Community searching for bulldog that serves as school mascot

A member of the Lutcher community is missing, and everyone is working to bring the little guy home.

"The bulldog is a popular figure in the community and people are coming together to help look for him," said St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin. "This is not the first time he's gone missing."

The furry friend of the community serves as the live mascot for Lutcher High School.

"His owner has always been an avid fan of bulldogs," Sheriff Martin explained. "He has the dog at every game on the sidelines."

The dog was reported missing on Tuesday. The owner believes someone went in the kennel and possibly took the dog.

"He said he felt like someone had been in his kennel because there were latches moved that he wouldn't ordinarily move," Sheriff Martin said.

If you know anything about the missing bulldog, call the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 562-2200.

